SSGC’s position on gas supply moratorium

In light of a recent announcement by the federal government with regard to a moratorium on the supply of gas to industrial units for self-generation of electricity, it is hereby clarified that two categories of industrial customers having contracts with the SSGC for power generation (export/non-Export) will not be disconnected unless the relevant DISCOS or K-Electric confirms in writing their technical ability to serve the sanctioned power load, said a press release issued by the gas utility on Friday.

“These two categories include firstly those industrial units having electricity connections less than their requirement and secondly those industrial units having no electricity connection. “All such captive power plants shall apply for load with enhancement/ grid connectivity to relevant DISCO/K-Electric in compliance with the directions of the federal cabinet,” said the SSGC.