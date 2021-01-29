Rs500m released for power project in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The federal government has released Rs500 million for the construction of a 132kv grid station in the Gandia area to address the loadshedding and low voltages issues in parts of the district.

“The main grid station in Mansehra is under a tremendous load and the new one could not only ease overloading on the existing one but also provide an uninterrupted electricity supply to both commercial and domestic consumers in the Konsh and Siran valleys,” MNA Saleh Mohammad Khan, the federal parliamentary secretary water resources, told reporters here on Thursday.

The MNA said that he had raised the loadshedding and low voltages issue with Prime Minister Imran Khan during his meeting with him last month and the government released Rs500 million funds on his special directives. “This grid station would be built in the Kandia area and the district administration has started acquiring 60 kanals land for it,” said Saleh Khan.

He added that the government wanted to address the electricity issues faced by the people anywhere in the country and that was why he had provided hundreds of power transformers to villages and towns to address the low voltages issues.

Meanwhile, the administration has launched the crackdown against the polythene bags sale in the district. Additional Assistant Commissioner Sundus Arshad Malik on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dr Qasim Ali Khan paid surprise visits to shops in Barkund area and sealed five shops where polythene bags were being sold.