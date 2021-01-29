Status of Covid-19 patientsâ€™ facilities in Punjab released

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department has released the status of facilities for COVID-19 patients on the directions of Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Thursday.

As per the latest statistics released by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, Barrister Nabeel Awan, as many as 128,319 patients have recovered and returned to their homes in the pandemic so far in the province.

Out of 7280 reserved beds for COVID-19 patients, 6334 are available. In Lahoreâ€™s public sector hospitals, 1851 beds are available out of 2174 reserved. In Isolation Wards of Punjabâ€™s hospitals, 4172 are available out of 4547 reserved for corona pandemic. In Isolation Wards of Lahore Hospitals, 1345 beds are available out of 1445 reserved.