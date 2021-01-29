Seminar on maritime economy and its linkage to national security

Islamabad : National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) Bahria University organized one day seminar on ‘Maritime Economy and It’s Linkage to National Security’ to underline the significance of the maritime sector and its impact on National Security.

Pakistan is critically dependent on imported energy including oil, LNG, and coal. In addition, Pakistan handles over 91% of total cargo through sea. On average, 2.5 ships disembark daily energy related cargo on Pakistani ports, making it our critical vulnerability and can impact our national security.

Omar Ayub Khan, Federal Minister, Ministry of Energy Power Division graced the occasion as a chief guest whereas, eminent speakers; Dr. Gulfaraz Ahmed (former federal secretary MoPNR), Lt General (Retd) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad HI(M), Vice Admiral (r) Iftikhar Ahmad Rao HI(M) and Dr. Khurram Iqbal, Head of Department IR, NDU shared their intellectual insights with the audience.

Vice Admiral (r) Abdul Aleem HI(M), Director General NIMA in his inaugural address welcomed the honorable Chief guest, worthy speakers, and participants. He discussed the importance of the economic growth of the maritime sector and its connection with Pakistan’s National Security. He further highlighted that safety and security at seas are critical for the global economy as 90 percent of the world trade (by volume) is carried out by the sea.

While speaking with the audience, Dr. Gulfaraz Ahmed talked about National Energy needs; POL, LNG and Coal including their future outlooks. Lt General (r) Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad HI (M) shared his thoughts about the National Security Paradigm and Sustainability of Energy Sector. The third speaker of the seminar Vice Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmad Rao HI (M) focused on Pakistan’s Maritime Sector’s Contribution to National Energy Security whereas, last speaker Dr. Khurram Iqbal, discussed the Impact of Maritime Economy on National Security.

At the end of the seminar, the chief guest Omar Ayub, emphasized the importance of the development of the maritime sector, Pakistan’s crucial dependence on its trade coupled with national security. He lauded the efforts put in by NIMA for bringing together policymakers, experts, and academician to bring forth the issues of maritime sector. Large number of dignitaries from academia, maritime experts, government departments, media representatives and think tanks attended the seminar.