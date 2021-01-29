MoU inked on tourism sector

LAHORE:Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) and Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) have signed a MoU under which more departments would collaborate in investment in tourism sector.

The MoU was signed by the TDCP Managing Director Tanvir Jabbar and PBIT CEO Dr Irfa Iqbal. Chairman PBIT Sardar Tanvir Ilyas, Chairman TDCP Dr Sohail Zafar Cheema and GM Operations Asim Raza were also present in the ceremony. Sardar Tanvir Ilyas while welcoming the MoU said that tourism sector was the prime focus of PM and the Punjab govt was taking all possible steps to achieve certain targets.