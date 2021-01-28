close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
AFP
January 28, 2021

US will return to nuclear accord if Iran fully complies: Blinken

National

AFP
January 28, 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States will return to the Iran nuclear deal when Tehran meets its commitments to the 2015 pact, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday. "President Biden has been very clear in saying that if Iran comes back into full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the United States would do the same thing," Blinken said.

