Thu Jan 28, 2021
January 28, 2021

Court sentences 16 in record forgery of housing scheme

SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Hyderabad, on Wednesday awarded sentences to 16 criminals in a reference of tampering in the record of the Sindh University Housing Society land. Reports said the court gave punishments to a total of 16 criminals, including seven-year imprisonment, along with Rs4.8 million fine, to former administrator Barkat Junejo, five-year imprisonment with Rs500,000 fine to former DG Asghar Abbas, five-year imprisonment with Rs200,000 fine to former MD Sindh University Housing Society, Jamshoro, and three-year imprisonment with fine of Rs200,000 each to 13 other accused nominated in the reference. The police have shifted the sentenced accused to the Hyderabad jail.

