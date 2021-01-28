Court sentences 16 in record forgery of housing scheme

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: The Accountability Court, Hyderabad, on Wednesday awarded sentences to 16 criminals in a reference of tampering in the record of the Sindh University Housing Society land. Reports said the court gave punishments to a total of 16 criminals, including seven-year imprisonment, along with Rs4.8 million fine, to former administrator Barkat Junejo, five-year imprisonment with Rs500,000 fine to former DG Asghar Abbas, five-year imprisonment with Rs200,000 fine to former MD Sindh University Housing Society, Jamshoro, and three-year imprisonment with fine of Rs200,000 each to 13 other accused nominated in the reference. The police have shifted the sentenced accused to the Hyderabad jail.