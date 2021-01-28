Shoe factory catches fire

LAHORE: A fire broke out in a shoe factory in Farrukhabad, Shahdara on Wednesday. Cause of fire could not be known until the filing of this report. On being informed, the firefighters rushed to the spot and contained the blaze. The second floor of the factory was completely reduced to ashes. No casualty was reported. Meanwhile, fire broke out in two houses, one in China Scheme and another in Niazi Adda, Kot Kombo.