Thu Jan 28, 2021
January 28, 2021

Cyprus eases second virus lockdown

NICOSIA: Cyprus announced on Wednesday a cautious easing from February 1 of its national lockdown following a decline in the spread of Covid-19 infections that peaked after Christmas. The Mediterranean island went into lockdown on January 10 for the second time since last March after daily cases hit a record 907 on December 29.

