Efforts afoot to make Islamabad safest city: SSP

Islamabad: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Syed Mustafa Tanvir on Wednesday said efforts were afoot to make Islamabad the safest city as it was the foremost priority of the federal capital police.

A massive crackdown had been launched against anti-social elements and drug peddlers to purge this menace from the city, the SSP said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Police has arrested 11 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The police stations falling under the jurisdiction of Industrial Area zone conducted special checking following the directions of SP Liaqat Hayat Niazi.

The police teams apprehended five accused Musawar Khan, Sakhi Dad, Qasir Taj, Muhammad Saddique, and Muhammad Nazeer and recovered 230-gram heroin, four illicit pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover SP (Saddar- zone) Muhammad Sarfraz Virk constituted special teams of Ramana and Margalla police stations that recovered 2100 grams of hashish by arresting two drug peddlers Abid and Ibrahim.

Similarly, Ramna Police also arrested two afghan Nationals accused namely Ahmed and Hassal.

Further-more Aabpara police arrested two accused Muhammad Aamir and Jame Jozaf and recovered 125-gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.