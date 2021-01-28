close
Thu Jan 28, 2021
January 28, 2021

PU awards PhD degrees to scholars

Lahore

Our Correspondent
January 28, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to its nine scholars. Sara Junaid received PhD degree in the subject of Microbiology & Molecular Genetics after approval of her thesis, Amir Hamza in the subject of Islamic Studies, Muhammad Farooq Haider in the subject of Communication Studies, Ayesha Latif in the subject of Molecular Biology, Nadia Saeed in the subject of Statistics. Tayyaba Qasim got the PhD degree in the subject of Botany, Almas Shoaib in Education, Mehreen Khan in Environmental Sciences and Rubab Zafar Kahlon in the subject of Geography after approval of her thesis. Meanwhile, PU Examination Department has notified that the MA/MSc Part-I annual exam, 2020 will start from 5 March, 2021.

