27 judicial officers appointed

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan on Wednesday approved appointment of 27 civil judges-cum-magistrates (BS-17) in Punjab as recommended by an examination committee.

The newly-appointed judicial officers include Khalida Farooq, Habiba Sarfraz Sheikh, Shehroze Shaheen Ranjha, Adnan Liaqat, Iqra Farooq, Iram Yousaf, Samra Waheed, Adnan Amin, Naveedur Rehman, Yasir Bilal, Sajid Bilal, Afnan Javed, Rahila Khalid, Zeeshan Butt, Ujala Naeemi, Zaara Fayaz, Imran Anwar, Shahbaz Akram, Shama Yasin, Muhammad Jawwad, Saira Bano, Fariha Younas, Saba Alam, Syed Zeeshan Haider, Bilal Hassan, Hafiz Muhammad Ahsan and Sohail Afzal.

Students remanded: A judicial magistrate of a Cantt court, Asif Iqbal, on Wednesday granted three-day physical remand of students of a private university who were arrested during a protest against the university's decision to conduct on-campus exams. The court directed the police to produce students before the court again on January 30. The police had registered a case against more than 90 nominated students under sections 452, 506b, 148, 149, 427, 342, 290, 291, 440, 436, 269 and 270 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The students were protesting against the university's decision to conduct on-campus exams.

Earlier, Muslim Town police registered a case against 400 to 500 unidentified and over 90 nominated persons for attacking a private university, damaging property, creating law and order, and blocking both lanes of Khayaban-e-Jinnah.

The case was registered on the complaint of chief security officer of the university. As per FIR, 400 to 500 unidentified and over 90 identified persons led by Zubair Siddiqui attacked the university. They blocked both lanes of Khayaban-e-Jinnah, pelted stones, damaged CCTV cameras and other electronic appliances and injured seven security guards of the university.