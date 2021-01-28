Protest held against hospital for ‘causing death of woman by denying treatment’

A large number of family members and neighbours of a young woman staged a protest on Wednesday outside a private hospital near Safoora Chowrangi, accusing the health facility of delaying her treatment that caused her death.

As a result of the protest, severe traffic jams occurred on both the roads connecting Safoora Chowrangi with the Super Highway. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Karim Buksh Gabol also joined the protesters who claimed that the young woman, Nazia Solangi, daughter of Shabbir Solangi, was injured in a traffic accident in Sacchal Goth on Friday night and immediately taken to the private hospital for treatment; however, doctors at the hospital did not treat her as the family was unable to pay a hefty sum.

The protesters alleged that the health facility’s management refused to let the victim be treated without the payment. They added that later, the family took her to a government hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

“The doctors at the government hospital told us that she could have survived if she was treated timely,” a protester claimed. “The private hospital administration is responsible for her death as they did not treat her timely.”

The protesters held the victim’s photographs and placards against the private hospital’s management and shouted slogans. A large number of women and children also participated in the protest.

The PTI MPA called for suspending the administrator of the hospital. He also assured the protesters that he would talk to the Sindh chief minister about the incident on the assembly floor. A spokesperson for the Sindh government told media persons that the matter was being taken seriously and strict action would be taken against the hospital administration if they were found guilty in the inquiry.

A heavy contingent of law enforcers also reached the protest scene and tried to convince the protesters to disperse. However, the demonstration continued for at least eight hours. The victim’s father had told the media earlier in the day that the protest would continue until the authorities took action against the hospital administration.

The protest was called off after, according to the victim’s father, the hospital administration admitted their negligence. He, however, demanded of the authorities to take action against the negligent hospital staff.