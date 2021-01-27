‘Opp parties afraid of submitting receipts in foreign funding case’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed Tuesday said the opposition parties were afraid of submitting receipts in the foreign funding case as they would be exposed for receiving funding from the Jewish lobby. Speaking in Senate, he said that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) had not yet submitted their foreign funding reports and receipts. He said the opposition, instead of submitting receipts to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), organised protest in front of its building. He said that six-week time was given to the opposition for submitting receipts, but so far they had not submitted anything. The minister said previous government had put everything on lease. He said the PML-N finance minister once stated that Pakistan Steel Mills buyer would be given the PIA in free.

He said Khuzdar-Awaran road project was started, while Quetta bypass and Dera Murad Jamali bypass were also constructed by the incumbent government. He said that in the last 10 years, only 1,100-km roads project were approved, but the incumbent government initiated work on 3,316-km road projects in the country.

Murad said the previous government spent money from the national exchequer for construction of Raiwind Road. He said that fake accounts, money laundering and now Broadsheet issue had resurfaced, adding that all these issues were related to the previous governments.

"The PML-N was always made victory sign soon after any case decision, but later came to know the real nature of decisions," he said.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had no sugar mill, adding that sugar mills were owned by Asif Ali Zardari and the Sharif family.

He said that wheat was recovered from the houses of Sindh government sitting ministers.

Murad Saeed said that exports increased by 5 per cent, foreign remittances by 24.9 per cent, investment rose, large scale and manufacturing increased by 5 per cent. He said that agriculture showed negative growth during the previous government. He said that 100 per cent health insurance were provided to the people in KP and merged districts of erstwhile FATA. He said that people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab would also get Sehat Insaf Card, a free treatment facility. He said that Balochistan government was also directed by the prime minister to initiate the Sehat Insaf card project. He said that people of all provinces would get free treatment from Agha Khan Hospital Karachi, while people of Sindh would not have the facility due to their inefficient provincial government.

He said that PTI government had paid compensation to the families in the merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

The minister said Europe’s Disinfolab had fully identified India’s conspiracies against Pakistan. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had exposed the ugly face of India at international forums. Pakistan had not only exposed Indians' conspiracies but also thwarted them successfully.