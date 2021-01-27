Israel army prepares plans to counter Iran N programme

JERUSALEM: Israel’s army chief said Tuesday he had ordered that plans be drawn up to counter Iran’s nuclear capabilities, in the event of a political decision to target the Islamic republic.

Chief of Staff General Aviv Kochavi said he had instructed the military “to prepare several operational plans in addition to existing ones... throughout the coming year”. “The power to initiate them lies with the political echelon,” he noted, referring to Israel’s government. “However, the offensive options need to be prepared, ready and on the table,” he added.

“Any agreement that resembles the 2015 agreement is a bad thing, both strategically and operationally,” Kochavi said, addressing a meeting organised by the Institute of National Security Studies. “Pressure on Iran must continue — Iran must not have the capacity to develop a nuclear bomb,” he added. The army chief also said Israel had hit 500 targets in the Middle East last year.