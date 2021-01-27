Without gas

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The shortage of gas in Karachi has created a lot of problems for citizens. In this cold weather, citizens have to use cold water and wait for hours to make a warm cup of tea. The government has totally ignored the problem and isn’t taking any action.
The higher authorities are requested to pay attention to the issue and ensure that all areas of the city are receiving the uninterrupted supply of gas.
Faryal Ghani
Turbat