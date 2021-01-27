PU associate degree exams plan upsets students

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has upset students preparing for Associate Degree Part-1 Annual Exam 2020 starting February 4 by directing them to submit forms for Associate Degree Part-2 Annual Exam 2021 without waiting for their results of part-1.

It is pertinent to mention here that Associate Degree (Arts & Science) Part-1 Annual Exam 2020 were postponed twice last year because of Covid-19. However, now the Punjab University is conducting Associate Degree Part-1 Annual Exam 2020 in February 2021. Traditionally, the students are supposed to apply for Part-2 after the Part-1 exam results are announced but this time the PU Exam Department with its abrupt decision to apply for exams before the results, rather conduct of Part-1 exam, has really upset the students.

It is learnt that the university is planning to conduct the Part-II exams in the last week of March 2021. The students argue that as to how they can prepare for Part-2 exams in such a short span of time.

“My focus is part-1 exam starting this February for which I prepared the whole year”, said candidate Zunaria Ashfaq questioning as to how she could prepare for Part-2 even after Part-1 exams conclude in February. “This means the students will get just two-month time to prepare for Part-2,” Zunaira, a private candidate, said while demanding the PU authorities to revisit its decision and provide relief to the students. Nasir, a teacher of a private coaching centre, said that PU exam branch had dropped a bombshell by announcing registration for Part-2 exams even before conducting Part-1 exams. He said this could distract students from their preparation for Part-1 exam and unfortunately no one would be taking the responsibility if the students perform poor in February exams.

When contacted, PU Controller of Examinations Rauf Nawaz said while regular students were already informed about the Part-2 exams months ago and the development was fresh for the private candidates. He added the university could not conduct the Part-1 exam twice because of Covid-19 related closure and since students had enough time in the meanwhile they could have prepared for Part-2 as well.

He said PU used to conduct composite exam for BA/BSc in the past and this time this Associate Degree Exam was also a sort of composite exam. It is pertinent to mention here that regular and private candidates can submit Online Admission Forms and Fee for the Associate Degree Science/Arts Part-II Annual Examination 2021 till February 2 with single fee.