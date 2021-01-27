6th death anniversary of Begum Kulsoom Saifullah marked

LAKKI MARWAT: The sixth death anniversary of the late Begum Kulsoom Saifullah Khan, the mother of the Saifullah brothers, was observed here on Tuesday.

The anniversary ceremony was held at the residence of Saifullah family in Ghaznikhel village and was attended by people from all walks of life including political and social figures.

Prominent among those present were former Member National Assembly Ghulam Mohiuddin Khan, General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Lakki Marwat, Shafqatullah Khan, Iqbal Khan, Mashal Khan, Maulana Habibullah Haqqani, Falak Naz Khan, Inamullah Khan, Muhammad Ayaz Khan, Ali Shah, Malik Naseer Khan, Iqbal Hussain, Muhammad Akram Khan and Javed Khan.

On the occasion, Qur’an Khwani was held to seek blessings for the departed soul.

Collective prayers were offered for the prosperity and well-being of the Saifullah family and the development of the Lakki Marwat district.

After the prayers, the poor and needy, orphans and deserving people and participants were served with food.