Rabada counterpunches rattle Pakistan on 14-wicket day

KARACHI: It should have ended as Pakistan’s day, the opening day of South Africa’s first Test on Pakistani soil in almost 14 years which in itself is a big enough reason to celebrate for this cricket-mad nation.

On a spin-friendly track at the National Stadium on Tuesday, Pakistan knocked out the Proteas, bowling them out for just 220 inside 70 overs. A little bit of self-destruction on the part of the visitors helped Pakistan’s cause.

But then pacer Kasigo Rabada gave South Africa the upper hand by quickly removing both the Pakistani openers. Together with fellow pacer Anrich Nortje and leg-spinner Keshav Maharaj, Rabada made sure that the tourists will board the team bus back to the hotel much happier than their opponents at the end of the day’s play.

Pakistan, who are reeling at 33-4, have themselves to blame.

They let Rabada to help South Africa gain a bit of momentum allowing the tail-ender to take his side from 195-9 to 220 with a 36-ball 21 that included three fours and a six.

While it was only a matter of just 25 runs, Rabada’s cameo didn’t just help the Proteas avoid falling for their lowest ever total on Pakistani soil (their lowest in Pakistan remains 214, in 1997 in Faisalabad) but also gave his side much needed confidence when they came to bowl in the last session.

On a slow wicket offering an uneven bounce, Rabada was in his element as he didn’t waste much time in getting rid of the two openers. Both the more experienced Abid and debutant Imran started off shakily and were back in the dressing room with only the 7th over of the innings in progress.

Rabada bowled Abid (4) with a delivery that didn’t rise enough. In the next over he had Imran (9) caught at leg slip with one that rose unexpectedly.

But even with both the openers gone cheaply, Pakistan must have thought that they would end the day as the more satisfied team. That’s because their premier batsman, Babar Azam, making his debut as Test captain, was still out there with former skipper Azhar Ali.

But Babar didn’t last for long either.

Having faced 29 balls for his 7 runs, Babar failed to counter a quicker one from leggie Maharaj as the ball skidded onto his pad. Aleem Dar raised his finger but Babar thought otherwise. However, he wasted a review as TV replays proved Dar right.

Now Pakistan (26-3) were in deep trouble. They decided to send in night-watchman Shaheen Shah Afridi, who turned out to be no match for the express pace of Nortje.

When play resumes this morning, Pakistan will need Azhar, their most seasoned batter, to save them from a complete collapse. Azhar has so far faced 40 balls for his 5 runs. At the other end would be Fawad Alam (3). Fawad, too, needs to come out with the sort of grit and determination that helped him score a memorable ton during what was an otherwise disastrous tour of New Zealand for the Pakistanis earlier this season.

The duo will need to carry out quite a salvage operation, not an easy task considering that Rabada would be raring for his 200th Test wicket (he has 199) while the likes of Nortje and Maharaj will also continue to be dangerous on what is a tricky wicket.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock won the toss and opted to bat on a grassless, brown wicket.

The South Africans were in an attacking mode right from the start and seemed to be going well at 108-2. But some tight bowling from Pakistan together with a carless display from the Proteas meant that they lost their last eight wickets for just 112.

Spinners Yasir Shah (3-54), debutant Nauman Ali (2-38) and fast bowler Shaheen Afridi (2-49) were the three wicket-takers.

The batting star for South Africa was opener Dean Elgar, who top scored with 58 that included nine hits to the fence. George Linde (35), Faf du Plessis (23) and Rabada (21 not out) were the other major contributors.

Elgar later conceded that 220 was a below-par total.

“I would not have said that after our batting, but then we fought back by taking wickets,” said Elgar who fell to Nauman after completing his 16th Test fifty.

“Knowing that this pitch will get tougher, and knowing that we have good spinners, I am confident that we can get further ahead.”

The South Africans were planning to field three spinners in the series opener being played behind closed doors because of the Covid-19 pandemic but were unable to do that after Tabraiz Shamsi, their left-arm wrist spinner, had to pull out because of back problem. He was replaced by Lungi Ngidi.

Pakistan also toyed with the idea of fielding a spin trio but in the end opted to bring in fit-again Hasan Ali, who finished with 1-61 from 14 overs.

Score Board

South Africa won toss

South Africa 1st Innings

D. Elgar c Azam b Nauman 58

A. Markram c Butt b Shaheen 13

R. van der Dussen run out 17

F. du Plessis c Rizwan b Yasir 23

*Q. de Kock c Butt b Nauman 15

T. Bavuma run out 17

G. Linde c sub (Nawaz) b Hasan 35

K. Maharaj b Yasir 0

K. Rabada not out 21

A. Nortje b Yasir 0

L. Ngidi lbw b Shaheen 8

Extras (b5, lb1, nb7) 13

Total (all out, 69.2 overs) 220

Fall: 1-30 (Markram), 2-63 (Dussen), 3-108 (du Plessis), 4-133 (de Kock), 5-136 (Elgar), 6-179 (Bavuma), 7-179 (Maharaj), 8-194 (Linde), 9-195 (Nortje)

Bowling: Shaheen 11.2-0-49-2 (3nb), Hasan 14-5-61-1 (2nb), Ashraf 5-0-12-0, Nauman 17-4-38-2 (1nb), Yasir 22-6-54-3 (1nb)

Pakistan 1st Innings

Imran Butt c Bavuma b Rabada 9

Abid Ali b Rabada 4

Azhar Ali not out 5

*Babar Azam lbw b Maharaj 7

Shaheen Shah Afridi b Nortje 0

Fawad Alam not out 5

Extras (nb3) 3

Total (4 wickets, 18 overs) 33

To bat: Mohammad Rizwan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah

Fall: 1-5 (Abid), 2-15 (Butt), 3-26 (Azam), 4-27 (Shaheen)

Bowling: Rabada 6-3-8-2 (nb2), Nortje 7-2-20-1, Ngidi 3-0-5-0 (1nb), Maharaj 2-2-0-1

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahsan Raza (PAK). TV umpire: Asif Yaqoob (PAK)