Rehman Malik writes letter to FATF president

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has written a letter to the Financial Action Task Force President Dr Marcus Pleyer, pleading him to remove Pakistan from the FATF’s Grey List as the Indian propaganda against Pakistan was exposed by the EU DisinfoLab.

He also thanked him for giving a relief of five months grace period to Pakistan for submission of response on the FATF observations and requested to either permanently remove the name of Pakistan from the Grey List of FATF or extend further the grace period in the wake of coronavirus outbreak to enable the country to exercise its full potential against the pandemic. He said the Covid-19 pandemic has already damaged the Pakistani economy tremendously and the restrictions imposed because of FATF Grey List are further hampering our economy.

Malik made the letter public while addressing a press conference on Monday and said the UN report on terrorism has warned that there are a significant number of ISIS terrorists in two states of India, namely Kerala and Karnataka and proven facts that India is financing and supporting terrorism, yet the FATF so far has initiated no action while merely based on propaganda Pakistan was placed in the Grey List.

Senator Rehman Malik in his letter to the FATF President wrote that the “FATF’s restrictions are negatively impacting the lives of ordinary people of Pakistan, I once again request you to please dismiss the complaint against Pakistan as it was maneuvered by India for its political vendetta against Pakistan, which has now been fully exposed by EU Disinfolab as to how India made fake, baseless and venomous propaganda to harm the reputation of Pakistan.”

The background work of the Indian propaganda based on criminal activities of Indian government stands fully exposed which you may like to refer and peruse on the DisinfoLab official website, he added.

While responding to a question about the Broadsheet scandal, Senator Rehman Malik said that the Broadsheet scandal has landed the country in an embarrassing situation, exposing our inability to handle the issues going on in foreign courts. He said instead of hunting stolen money by some Pakistanis, Broadsheet, unfortunately, hunted Pakistan itself and now Pakistan has been forced to pay Broadsheet instead of getting the assets recovered.

Earlier, Senator Malik visited and participated in the sit-in protest by doctors and paramedics against the privatization of the Pakistan Medical Institute of Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad.