US official calls on KP Governor Shah Farman

PESHAWAR: The US Secretary for Pakistan Affairs Lesslie D Viguerie called on Governor Shah Farman at the Governor’s House on Monday. He was accompanied by Acting US Consul General in Peshawar Jim Eisenhut and Political & Economic Section Chief Andrea Hilyer. There was an emphasis on strengthening people-to-people contacts between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the US to bring about a positive change in the region.