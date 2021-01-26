close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
US official calls on KP Governor Shah Farman

January 26, 2021

PESHAWAR: The US Secretary for Pakistan Affairs Lesslie D Viguerie called on Governor Shah Farman at the Governor’s House on Monday. He was accompanied by Acting US Consul General in Peshawar Jim Eisenhut and Political & Economic Section Chief Andrea Hilyer. There was an emphasis on strengthening people-to-people contacts between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the US to bring about a positive change in the region.

