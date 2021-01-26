Hindutva ideology tarnishing India’s secular status: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Hindutva ideology of Indian government has tarnished the identity of secular India due to its wrong policies.

He was talking to Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi who called on him in Islamabad Monday. Issues of mutual interest including serious human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) were discussed during the meeting.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said the European Parliament the British Parliament and other important international forums are raising their voices against the ongoing atrocities in IIOJ&K. He said we are trying to keep the new US administration informed of the whole situation. Shehryar Afridi appreciated the Foreign Minister for exposing India s aggression in IIOJ&K and the atrocities perpetrated on 8 million unarmed Kashmiris.

The Foreign Minister said due to Hindutva ideology of BJP government minorities in India feel insecure. He said Pulwama drama has been exposed to the whole world. He said through the dossier we have presented to the whole world concrete evidence of India s support for terrorists in Pakistan.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s determination for peace and stability in the region. In a statement Monday, Qureshi said the world community acknowledges the role played by Pakistan to facilitate the Afghan peace process. The Foreign Minister regretted that India has not reciprocated to peace overtures of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Kashmir is an internationally recognised dispute and India has been violating the basic human rights of Kashmiri people over a long period of time,” he said. The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is consistently apprising the world that Kashmir is a flashpoint and its immediate and permanent solution is imperative for regional peace and stability.