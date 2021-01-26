Senior hockey team’s training camp starts today in Lahore

KARACHI: The training of the national senior team will start from Tuesday (today) in Lahore and will have only 10 players in the first phase because of COVID 19, ‘The News’ learnt on Monday.

PHF has drawn up a plan for training keeping in view all possible measures to prevent COVID 19 cases. The PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokar, when contacted, confirmed that the training camp would begin in Lahore at National hockey stadium from Tuesday.

He further said that the training camp of national junior hockey team would be startd at the same place in Lahore from next month and its final date is yet to be decided. Khwaja Junaid, the chief coach of the senior team, said that the training camp would be organised on rotational basis. “When one group of players completes its training it will be sent home and the other group of players will be called,” he said.

He said that there would be a total of 30 players in the senior team’s training programme. He added that ground training would be started from Tuesday. “After the postponement of Asian Champions Trophy — which was to be held in March in Bangladesh — we have enough time to engage our players in camp training, matches and domestic events because now the Asian Champions Trophy will be held in October,” Junaid said.