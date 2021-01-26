close
Tue Jan 26, 2021
January 26, 2021

Past mistakes

Newspost

 
Who will be held responsible for the huge amount of penalty that Pakistan had to pay in the Broadsheet case? Selective accountability with ulterior motives for forcing individuals to join any political party or support a government has promoted corruption in the country.

The irony is that a country which was created as a modern democratic welfare state through a political struggle was hijacked by self-serving people who tried to create a controlled system of governance. Those people had total disregard to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

