Pak-China enterprises agree on trade of disinfection supplies

BEIJING: The Yangtze River Delta International Trade Promotion Committee and China-Europe Association for Technical and Economic Cooperation (CEATEC) initiated an online Pak-China matchmaking meeting in the medical supplies sector.

According to Gwadar Pro, a total of six government agencies and enterprises related to the medical and health industry took part in the event and shown high interest in hypochlorous acid disinfectant, an efficient advanced disinfectant recommended by the Centre for Disease Control, Shanghai (Shanghai CDC).

A couple of months back, CEATEC visited the Consulate General of Pakistan in Shanghai and met the Consul General, Hussain Haider.