No one to be allowed to hinder uplift: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that no one would be allowed to create hindrance in the process of development and progress being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a media statement here on Sunday, the CM said there was transparent and honest leadership on the one side, a symbol of disgrace the former rulers were on the other side. The CM said unfortunately PDM had set national interests aside. The people had not elected corruption but transparency through their votes, he added. The opposition was not a threat for the government as this eldritch alliance was fading away with the passage of time, he maintained.

He said that the hollow slogan of Vote Ko Izzat Do has died by its own. The CM said that the government would complete its constitutional term and those who were creating hurdles the journey of progress and prosperity would get nothing.

Usman Buzdar said disillusioned opposition had disappointed the people on every national issue. The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was standing beside the people and would continue to do so, whereas, the opposition failed in the past and will meet the same fate in future. The negative attitude of the opposition parties had diminished their credibility among the people, he maintained. He said that the opposition had made a vicious attempt to destroy national unity for their vested interests. The position of the opposition had been zero, practically, he said. The opposition created hue and cry and did nothing for the people, he mentioned. The people had been fed up with the negative politics of these two-faced politicians, he said.

The opposition’s politics for creating instability and unrest in the country would not work anymore. Those who made tall claims had been exposed in front of the people. Opposition parties had exhibited irresponsible attitude even in extraordinary circumstances, he said.

Cabinet meeting: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has convened the 40th meeting of the provincial cabinet today (Monday) to review the 25-point agenda.

GRIEVED: The CM has expressed deep grief over the death of three youths due to the motorbike-dumper collision near Gora Graveyard.The chief minister extended heartfelt sympathies with the family members of the victims.