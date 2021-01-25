Rahmat century guides Afghanistan past Ireland

ABU DHABI: Rahmat Shah smashed an unbeaten century to guide Afghanistan to a seven-wicket victory over Ireland in their second one-day international in Abu Dhabi.

Rahmat hit two sixes and 10 fours in his 103 from 109 balls as the Afghans reached their victory target of 260 with 28 balls to spare, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Rahmat was backed up by Hashmatullah Shahidi, whose 82 from 100 balls, saw the duo put on 184 for the third wicket.

Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan pitched in with an unbeaten 21 to help his side to victory. Ireland had won the toss and chose to bat, Paul Stirling hitting 128 from 132 balls to help his team get to 259/9 from their 50 overs.

Three of those wickets, including that of Stirling in the 45th over, went to the fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq, who finished with figures of 4 for 42 from his ten overs. Afghanistan’s other bowling star was Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who picked up three wickets including the key dismissals of Kevin O’Brien and Andy Balbirnie with the new ball, which left Ireland 20 for 2 at one stage. Stirling began rebuilding the innings in the company of Harry Tector, who made a watchful 24, before Campher joined him in the 25th over of the innings.

Stirling celebrated his hundred - his 11th in ODIs, equalling William Porterfield’s Ireland record - by paying tribute to Roy Torrens, the former Ireland player and team manager who died yesterday, pointing to the sky after removing his helmet. Stirling had tweeted that Torrens’ passing was “crushing news”, describing him as “Irish cricket to the very core but an even better man”.

In reply to Ireland’s effort, there was no trouble for Rahmat, who brought up the landmark for the fifth time in his ODI career, before giving a chance, put down at point by a diving Tector off McCarthy. By then Afghanistan only needed 21, and their captain Asghar Afghan ensured they’d finish in a hurry, hitting McCarthy for 6, 6, 4 in the 45th over and ending up unbeaten on 21 off 13 balls.

While Afghanistan have now wrapped up the series with a game to spare, the final fixture on Tuesday will not be treated as a dead-rubber, with 10 World Cup Super League points still on offer.

Ireland won toss

Ireland

Paul Stirling c Naib b Naveen-ul-Haq 128

Kevin O’Brien c Naib b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 1

Andy Balbirnie lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5

Harry Tector c Naib b Naveen-ul-Haq 24

Curtis Campher c Hashmatullah b Rashid Khan 47

Lorcan Tucker c Nabi b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 17

Gareth Delany not out 12

Simi Singh c Gurbaz b Naveen-ul-Haq 13

Andy McBrine b Naveen-ul-Haq 0

Barry McCarthy c Rashid b Naib 0

Craig Young not out 0

Extrax (b 3, lb 3, w 6) 12

Total (9 wickets, 50 overs) 259

Fall: 1-6 (Kevin O’Brien, 1.3 ov), 2-20 (Andy Balbirnie, 3.5 ov), 3-104 (Harry Tector, 24.5 ov), 4-210 (Curtis Campher, 41.3 ov), 5-226 (Paul Stirling, 44.3 ov), 6-232 (Lorcan Tucker, 45.5 ov), 7-251 (Simi Singh, 48.5 ov), 8-251 (Andy McBrine, 48.6 ov), 9-252 (Barry McCarthy, 49.2 ov)

Bowling: Naveen-ul-Haq 10-0-42-4, Gulbadin Naib 9-0-64-1, Mohammad Nabi 10-0-43-0, Javed Ahmadi 1-0-9-0, Rashid Khan 10-1-49-1

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw b Campher 31

Javed Ahmadi lbw b McCarthy 16

Rahmat Shah not out 103

Hashmatullah Shahidi c Young b Simi Singh 82

Asghar Afghan not out 21

Extras (lb 1, w 6) 7

Total (3 wickets, 45.2 overs) 260

Did not bat: Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq

Fall: 1-44 (Javed Ahmadi, 7.5 ov), 2-48 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 8.3 ov), 3-232 (Hashmatullah Shahidi, 41.6 ov)

Bowling: Craig Young 8-1-45-0, Simi Singh 8.2-0-44-1, Barry McCarthy 7-0-59-1, Curtis Campher 4-0-28-1, Andy McBrine 10-0-48-0, Kevin O’Brien 3-0-13-0

Result: Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Rahmat Shah (AFG)

Umpires: Bismillah Jan Shinwari and Izatullah Safi (AFG)