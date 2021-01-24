China to ensure fast track export of vaccines to Pakistan

BEIJING: China has said that it will provide a “batch of vaccines” to Pakistan as “aid” and assured that it will direct Chinese companies to “speed up the export of vaccines to Pakistan”.

“In order to support our brothers and sisters in Pakistan, the Chinese government has decided to provide a batch of vaccines as aid and will actively coordinate with the relevant Chinese enterprise to speed up export of vaccines to Pakistan,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying during a briefing.

The spokesperson shared that the Chinese State Councilor Wang Yi had informed Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi of the decision made by the Chinese government. Read more: Pakistan to get Chinese COVID-19 vaccine by early February, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Hua said Islamabad and Beijing are “all-weather strategic cooperative partner”. She added that both countries also had a “fine tradition of mutual support and assistance”. “One can always count on a ready helping hand from the other in times of need,” said the Chinese official. She added that China and Pakistan have been working together to overcome difficulties since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The spokesperson also reminded the reporters that this year both the countries will be observing the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties. “As the two foreign ministers said in the phone call, our time-tested rock solid friendship has become the most valuable strategic asset to both sides. No matter how the international landscape evolves, China-Pakistan friendly cooperation will continue moving forward,” said Hua.