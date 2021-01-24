close
Sun Jan 24, 2021
January 24, 2021

74 e-challans defaulter rickshaw seized

Lahore

January 24, 2021

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority seized 74 e-challans defaulter rickshaw here on Saturday. The rickshaw was a defaulter of 74 e-challans hence it was seized at the Lytton Road police station for non-payment of the fine. The total amount payable for 74 challans was Rs.14,800.

According to the spokesperson of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the PSCA has provided a specially designed mobile application and printers to the city traffic police for smooth operations against defaulter vehicles.

City Traffic Police Officer has also formed 17 teams for quick action against all such defaulter vehicles. Citizens can visit “echallan.psca.gop.pk” to check the status of pending e-challans against their CNICs, PSCA spokesman added.

