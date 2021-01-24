PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to five of its students. According to details, M Rafiq s/o M Sadiq has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Rights of the Holy Prophet (PBUH): An Analytical Study of Selected Arabic Seerah Literature’, Anbrin Kh s/o Kh M Abdullah in the subject of Kashmiryat after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Literary and Cultural Development in Muslim Era of Kashmir-Analytical Study’, Huma Nazir d/o Nazir Hussain Javid in the subject of Chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Exploration and Use of Environmental Benign Modified Plant Waste for Heavy Metal Remediation of Contaminated Water’, M Tahir s/o Malik Muhammad in the subject of Mathematics after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Analytical Study on Optical Solitons and Exact Traveling Wave Solutions of Nonlinear Partial Differential Equations’ and Zaira Ahmad d/o Fazal Ahmad in the subject of Environmental Sciences after approval of her thesis entitled ‘Cytochrome C Oxidase I Based Identification of Common Insectivorous Bats Across Different Habitats of Punjab, Pakistan’.