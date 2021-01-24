Awards for KICS, UET

LAHORE:Al-Khawarizmi Institute of Computer Science (KICS) and University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore have been awarded the Excellent Partner Award in the Huawei ICT Competition Middle East 2020.

According to a press release under the Innovation Track 2020 the participating team from UET Lahore won the Excellence in Health and Well-being Award. The winning team from UET Lahore was mentored by Prof Dr M Usman Ghani Khan and consisted of M Shoaib, Arooj Zaib and Hafiz Umer Daraz.

The Innovation Competition evaluated students’ capabilities in terms of innovation, cooperation, teamwork, and development by using cutting-edge technologies such as IoT, big data, and AI in accordance with Huawei’s Atlas 200 Kit. UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar congratulated the students, Dr Usman Ghani, and Director KICS for bringing laurels to the university.