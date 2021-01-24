‘Ministers, advisers enough to make hole in govt’s boat’

LAHORE:Imran Khan’s ministers and advisers are enough to make a hole in their own government’s boat.

Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said this in a statement issued here on Saturday in response to the statement of Firdous Ashiq Awan. Azma Bukhari said that the ‘migratory birds’ like Firdous, Ihtisab Akbar, Badzaban Chauhan and Gul Daghabaz can’t stand the summer season and will fly away. She said space creatures gave Imran Khan the birds that were useful for only one season. “Khadima Baji said that corruption scandals are not coming to light in the Naya Pakistan but she must tell who is making corruption records?” she questioned.

People who can’t be elected as councillors have been recruited as special assistants and ‘spoons’, she said, adding Imran Khan also needed ‘spoons’ for his praising. When Imran Khan said he will not give NRO to anyone then his spoons started praising him, Azma said and concluded that presently the country was being ruled by Sheikh Chali and Noora Hawaldar who were squeezing the blood of the poor.