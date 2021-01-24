Poetry that conjures up images in reader’s mind

‘Tamam Dukh Hai’ is the latest poetry book written by Wasim Jibran that gives vivid glimpses of his views on love lost, love celebrated, and love sought. His poems have a good rhythm expressing emotions, thoughts, feelings, sensations, vibrations, and imagery in an enjoyable and sentimental way.

Jibran’s poetry displays his immense love and takes readers on an engaging ride where his words make them ponder and reflect. His language of love is universal and many of the poems are relatable to readers.

The poet makes readers feel things that they have not felt in a long time, it retells them how whimsical love is and yet how heart-wrenching it can be. It resembles an agonizing pleasure that they never want to forget. Extremely well written, effortless in every way and, most significantly, true to the last detail.

Many poems in the book are fascinating, thought-provoking, deep, and strike a chord within the poetry lovers. The poet’s ability to use simple language yet capture emotions and feelings in depth is quite amazing and that is what makes the poems in this book alluring. Every poem in this collection connects well with readers.

I think this poetry collection is going to become one of those staple books that are going to be favorite. If you are one of the few who has not read it, you have no idea what love is about; at least that is what this book has made me feel. I cannot wait to recommend this to everyone I know. Wasim Jibran reaches into the deepest and darkest corners of your heart and mind and slaps it with love.