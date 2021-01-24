Minister says revolutionary steps taken for uplift of youth in KP

BISHAM: Khyber Pakht-unkhwa Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Saturday said that the future of the youth was bright, as the government had launched a number of projects for the growth and development of youth through science and technology-based education and training.

“The provincial government has taken revolutionary steps for the provision of better job and business opportunities to the skilled youth in the province,” the minister said this as chief guest at a ceremony arranged by the Sarhad Rural Support Programme (SRSP) here.

He said that peace in the province had been restored, which was now resulting in the growth of economic activities.He said that the confidence of investors was restored after peace and many investors were now coming to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to invest in various sectors.

Earlier, DPM SRSP Abdul Qahar briefed the minister on the project being executed in Shangla district.He said that the SRSP in collaboration with the PPAF was executing different uplift projects in four union councils besides imparting various skills training to the youth in Shangla.

PPAF Manager Nasrullah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf district president Waqar Ahmad Khan, additional secretary general Habibur Rahman and others were also present on the occasion.The DPM added that over 80 youth had been imparted training in computer, plumbing, electrician and other trades so they could earn a decent living for their families.

Shaukat Yousafzai said the provincial government was fully supporting such activities as they would not only help improve the economy rather would also generate employment opportunities for the people that could usher in socioeconomic uplift in the province.

He praised the SRSP initiatives for turning the youth into skilled manpower and carrying out various development projects in four union councils of Shang, Malikhel, Banglai and Musakhel.Later, the minister gave away laptops, sewing machines, and electrician gadgets, automobile and plumbing kits to the trained youth.