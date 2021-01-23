Gen Austin confirmed as Pentagon chief

WASHINGTON: The US Senate on Friday confirmed President Biden’s nominee Gen Lloyd Austin to lead the Pentagon, making him the first Black Secretary of Defense.

The Senate vote was 93 to 2. His nomination was approved despite the fact that he had not been out of uniform for the legally mandated seven year period. The House and the Senate earlier issued a waiver in this regard. Austin retired in 2016 and had served as Commander US Central Command - CENTCOM.