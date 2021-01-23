Festival graft case adjourned

LAHORE:An accountability court on Friday adjourned the hearing of Punjab Youth Festival Corruption case until February 8 as the judge concerned was on leave.

In this case, the NAB had arrested former DG Sports Board Punjab Usman Anwer on the charges of allegedly embezzling funds of the Punjab Youth Festival and violating PPRA rules in awarding contracts. As per the details shared by the NAB on the arrest of Usman Anwer, the Punjab government had arranged the Punjab Youth Festival in 2011 and 2012. Millions of rupees were embezzled during both rounds of the festival.