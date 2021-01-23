PML-N flays hike in electricity tariff

LAHORE:PML-N Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has alleged that the people were fed up with the government spokespersons. In a statement issued here on Friday while responding to a statement of SACM Firdous Ashiq Awan, she flayed the government for increase in prices of electricity, gas, petrol, sugar and ghee. Azma stated that those who came into power with the votes of the people were the actual well-wishers and sympathisers of the people while those who were imposed on people would loot the public money.