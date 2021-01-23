IG orders cops to check child abuse, abduction

LAHORE:IGP Punjab Inam Ghani has directed the police officers to focus on cases of child abduction, violence and abuse and the investigation of these cases should be handed over to experienced and intelligent investigation officers by RPOs and DPOs so that sexual predators can be arrested and severely punished by the courts.

He expressed these views while instructing the officers during the first video link crime meeting of the new year at the Central Police Office here on Thursday. During the meeting, the overall crime situation in the province and the overall performance of the police teams was also discussed in detail.

IG said that for effective supervision of the personnel on duty at the check posts, the senior officers should expedite the surprise visits and consider the officers and personnel stationed at the check posts with good manners and positive attitude towards the citizens as part of their duty. He said that the officers who failed to monitor the misuse of force and supervision of police personnel should be ready for departmental action. Whereas zero tolerance will also be shown against those responsible for deaths, torture and escape of accused in police custody.

He said that the effective way to curb crime is to bring the accused to justice by conducting free registration and work out cases; therefore, special attention should be paid to free registration of crime in all districts of the province and through effective investigation to work out cases so that the crime rate could be reduced considerably.

He said that zero tolerance action should be intensified against the thugs and occupation groups who are harassing the citizens so that the sense of security and the rule of law in the society may be improved by arresting these anti-social elements.

The district officers should send all their inquiries to the IAB branch which will forward the inquiries to the IG Punjab after registration of their recommendations while strict departmental action against the officers responsible for negligence and negligent inquiries will not be delayed.

He said that special focus should be given to cases of child abduction, violence and abuse and the investigation of these cases should be handed over to experienced and intelligent investigation officers by RPOs and DPOs so that sexual predators can be arrested and severely punished by the courts.

Minorities’: Inspector General Police Punjab (IGP) Inam Ghani has said that protection of minority citizens is one of the top priorities of the Police. He expressed these views while addressing a six-member delegation of minority citizens. The delegation included Khalid Shehzad, Director, Dorothya Centre for Special Children, Leo Paul Bishop of Multan, Romana Bashir, representative of Pop Interfaith, Kalyan Singh, Kalyan, Prof GCU Research Scholar Asif Aqeel and Advocate Atif Jameel.