A trip to the grand Rohtas Fort

Rawalpindi:For those who are looking for something interesting to do during these difficult times here is some good news. The Asian Study Group is organising a trip to Rohtas Fort, A World Heritage Site today (Saturday).

Rohtas Fort is a symbol of the determination and strength of its builder, Sher Shah Suri. The fort, 12 km in circumference, is located 110km from Islamabad in a gorge 16 km North West of Jhelum City. This huge fort has 12 gates, remains of old palaces, 68 towers, 3 deep wells and 12 – 18 meters high/3 – 5 meters thick fortification walls. The construction of the fort started in 1543 and took over three years to complete. Conservation and restoration work is underway on this great edifice to bring back some of its past glory.

The original intent in building the fort was to block possible entry of the Mughal Emperor Humayun, who after his defeat had fled to Iran. The second objective was to punish and defeat the turbulent Gakkhars who had control of the valley and were allies of the Mughals. The fort could not have been more strategically located – protected as it was by ravines and the river Kahan.