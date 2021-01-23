NUMS, NIH sign DoU to strengthen research cooperation

The DoU was inked by NUMS Vice Chancellor Lt. General (r) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed and Executive Director NIH Major General Aamir Ikram.

Rawalpindi: The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and National Institute of Health Islamabad (NIH) signed five year Document of Understanding (DoU) here Friday to strengthen research cooperation in the development of medical sciences.

The DoU was inked by NUMS Vice Chancellor Lt. General (r) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed and Executive Director NIH Major General Aamir Ikram at a simple ceremony at the university secretariat. Pro-Vice Chancellor Academics Major General (r) Saleem Ahmed Khan and Pro -Vice Chancellor Admn. Major General (r) Syed Reza Hamdani were present on the occasion.

In order to promote research, the two national institutions agreed to facilitate exchange of faculties, scientists and experts for joint research project, said the DoU.

It also provides for cooperation “in exchange of scientific information books, journals and other relevant technical materials in the field of training, research and technology” in line with policies of NUMS and NIH. Both the sides agreed to appoint focal persons to monitor implementation of the programme and prepare annual progress report. In his brief remarks on the occasion Vice Chancellor NUMS said NIH had played a pivotal role in the health sector. Given the devastating impact of the pandemic, health sector ought to be accorded top priority as every sector now was dependent on it, he added.

“NUMS was mandated to promote and achieve excellence in advanced health education, research and service delivery to eventually run the university health care system,” said the DoU.

Major General Aamir Ikram, after signing the DoU said it would provide the two institutions an opportunity to work together and consolidate their efforts in the medical research.