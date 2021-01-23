After long dry spell, rain today

Islamabad:Amid a prolonged dry cold spell, the weathermen have forecast rain today (Saturday) in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and adjoining areas.

According to the Met Office, a westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country on Saturday. Cloudy weather with chances of rain (snowfall over hills) in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Potohar region in the day.

However, cold and dry weather is expected elsewhere in the country. The weathermen warned that foggy conditions in the wee hours are likely to occur in few plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.