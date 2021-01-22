Robbers loot Rs6.5m from bank in Bara

BARA: Masked men looted Rs6.5 million from a branch of the Allied Bank Limited in Bara tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Wednesday, police said.

Four gunmen entered the bank at 10am and after overpowering the guards, went straight to the cash counter and asked the cashier to hand over the money while one of the robbers stood outside. Soon after the incident, the police personnel reached the place.

The police arrested two suspects and sent them to Bara lockup for interrogation. The police also took CCTV footage for investigation.