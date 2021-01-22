Webinar discusses latest trends in dairy industry

LAHORE: Livestock census and compilation of reliable data on livestock production are crucial for sectoral reforms; these views were expressed by Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk while presiding over an international webinar on dairy innovations and emerging trends.

According to the details, Pakistan Dairy Association arranged a webinar to discuss latest trends in dairy processing with the aim of promoting innovations in the dairy industry like developed countries. Global experts from Netherland, Turkey, Italy and Sweden shared their views on latest innovations and techniques in dairy industry. The international dairy experts gave a briefing on Value Addition, Dairy Packaging and Modern Dairy Production.

Dareshk applauded the role of dairy experts for introducing new trends in food processing and said that the dairy processing industry of developed countries is a beacon for Pakistan.

Prof Barbaros and Ms Gulnur Ulug from Turkey, Prof Lorenzo from Italy, Peter Hauggaard from Sweden and Jeroen Elfers from the Netherlands participated in the webinar.