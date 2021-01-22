BISP completes survey of 20 million houses

Islamabad: Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has completed survey of 20 million houses out of 32 million across the country.

According to an official source, BISP has completed 13 per cent survey in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, 81 per cent in Balochistan, seven percent in Gilgit-Baltistan, 28 per cent in Islamabad, 20 per cent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 47 per cent in Punjab and 72 per cent

in Sindh.

BISP has obtained the complete information about the 20 million houses including number of people in houses and disabled, which has been verified by National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The data of 120 million people from 20 million households was available with BISP. The information has been collected by dividing the country into eight sections while NADRA desk centres have been set up to re-include those who did not participate in the survey, the source revealed.

BISP staff only collects information and the beneficiaries are checked only through a proxy and the eligible and ineligible people are informed through letters and messages within three months.

During the survey, the information is obtained from the people about their income while the beneficiaries are also identified on the basis of the assets of the people in an indirect manner. The beneficiaries are identified through wealth proxy.