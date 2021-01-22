Azam Swati vows to run railways on business model

LAHORE:Railway Minister Azam Khan Swati chaired a meeting at Lahore Railway Headquarters here on Thursday.

Talking to all divisional superintendents of railways via a video link, Azam Khan Swati said, “We have taken up railways. An inch of land will not be sold or given to anyone. We will develop this land for the development and rehabilitation of railways. We will bring a system of rewards and punishments here. The railways will be run on a business model. If you have any plan to improve the railways, you can send me any suggestions directly to my e-mail.”

The minister discussed the strategy to increase railway freight revenue by 25pc in the next three months. He said passenger trains will be outsourced. A full briefing was given on the plans including improvement of services, infrastructure issues hindering rail operations, linking facial recognition system to salaries, tenders for coaches and wagons and repair of Chinese GE engines. The minister said, “It is our job to run the railways. It is not our job to run hospitals and schools. It is our job to provide the best facilities to our workers and officers and this will happen only when we increase revenue. I myself looking at the profile of the officers. I don't know anyone. I am conducting interviews and appointing officers on merit.”