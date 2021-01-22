LCWU approves new academic programmes

LAHORE:Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) is all set to launch some new academic programmes, including Tourism & Hospitality and Physiotherapy etc.

The LCWU Syndicate has approved the launch of these and many other programmes during its 78th meeting. The syndicate also approved setting up of new Department of Software Engineering while academic programmes, including Bachelor of Physiotherapy, MEd (one-year programme), BEd (18 months programme), Bachelor of Tourism & Hospitality, PhD Management Sciences, MPhil Special Education and MBA specialisation were also approved.

The syndicate meeting was chaired by the LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza and was attended by Dr Kanwal Amin, Dr Saiqa Imtiaz, Khurshid A Malik, MPAs Uzma Kardar, Sumera Ahmad, Sadia Sohail Rana and officials from administrative departments.

The syndicate approved the recommendations forwarded by Academic Council, Finance and Planning Committee and Selection Boards. The meeting also approved the selection of 14 faculty members on Tenure Track System. The appointments of heads of different academic departments for three years were also approved.