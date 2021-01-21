close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2021

NAB barred from taking coercive steps against Nusrat Shahbaz

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
January 21, 2021

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Wednesday restrained the NAB from taking coercive measures against Nusrat Shahbaz, wife of Shahbaz Sharif, and also sought its reply on her petition challenging non-bailable arrest warrants by an accountability court in the money-laundering and illegal assets case. A counsel on behalf of the petitioner argued that she was an old and infirm woman of over 66 years and had to go abroad during early 2019 for the treatment of her many chronic illnesses.

Latest News

More From Top Story