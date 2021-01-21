Cellular mobile operators begin mobile data services in S Waziristan

close
Thu Jan 21, 2021
Mehtab Haider
January 21, 2021

ISLAMABAD: In pursuance of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement for the launch of 3G and 4G mobile broadband in South Waziristan, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued directions to the Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) to immediately start mobile broadband services in the district. These services will be made operational from Wednesday night and residents of the area will be able to use them for educational, health, business and other purposes. It will especially help students having online classes due to COVID-19. This development will also help in bringing the area on a par with other parts of the country in terms of technological advancements.

