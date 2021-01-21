PSB deprived of DG again

ISLAMABAD: Dr Arshad Mahmood, who took over additional charge of the director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) three weeks ago, has now been posted as secretary Science and Technology Division Wednesday.

Dr Arshad was working as Special Secretary Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) and was deputed as acting director general PSB on December 19 for a period of three months. However, his promotion in Grade 22 has resulted in his posting as secretary Science and Technology Division.

“I wish I could have more time to streamline affairs at the PSB.

Definitely, the PSB requires a strong and professional administrator who is well aware to run this organisation in a most effective way. I wish the PSB best of luck and hope that it would come up to the expectation of all the stakeholders in letter and spirit,” he said.

Dr Arshad is expected to join his new position in the Ministry of Science and Technology today (Thursday).