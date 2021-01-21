Coronavirus kills 13 more in Sindh as another 1,162 test positive

Thirteen more people have died due to Covid-19 and another 1,162 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 3,843 in the province.

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Wednesday that 13,632 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 1,162 people, or 8.5 per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 2,612,503 tests, which have resulted in 238,470 positive cases, which means that 9.13 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with Covid-19 stands at 1.6 per cent in Sindh, compared to two per cent in Pakistan. He said that 18,482 patients are currently under treatment: 17,519 in self-isolation at home, 12 at isolation centres and 951 at hospitals, while 859 patients are in critical condition, of whom 85 are on life support.

He added that 1,044 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 216,145, which shows the recovery rate to be 90.6 per cent.

The CM said that out of the 1,162 fresh cases of Sindh, 973 (or 84 per cent) have been reported in Karachi Division alone: 449 of the cityâ€™s new patients are from District East, 285 from District South, 86 from District Central, 54 each from the Korangi and Malir districts, and 45 from District West.

As for the other districts of the province, Hyderabad has reported 66 new cases, Thatta 20, Umerkot 14, Tando Allahyar 13, Matiari 10, Dadu and Sujawal seven each, Badin and Ghotki four each, Larkana, Naushehroferoze and Shaheed Benazirabad two each, and Sanghar one, he added.